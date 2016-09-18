Seattle school cancels event after receiving security threat

Elementary school officials in Seattle have cancelled an event meant to inspire students of color after receiving a security threat.
Join Muir Elementary School had planned to have 100 black men from around Seattle greet students with high-fives on Friday morning with the intent of dispelling negative stereotypes. The men were going to wear Black Lives Matter t-shirts.
A school district spokesman told local media outlets that the school received a threatening call and the event was cancelled after the school consulted with police and district security staff.
However, a smaller group still showed up to greet students on Friday. Teachers and community members also cheered students walking into the building.
About half of John Muir's 400 students are black.
