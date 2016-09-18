Group looking at police use of deadly force debates law

A task force looking at the use of deadly force by police in Washington state is considering whether to change the law.
KING-TV reports (http://kng5.tv/2cv7B4N ) that currently, officers can't face criminal charges for using deadly force if they are found to have acted without "malice" and "in good faith."
The ACLU and police critics on the state's Deadly Force Task Force say the law is unique to Washington and is the most lenient in the country.
A bill to eliminate the "malice" and "good faith" wording didn't pass during this year's legislative session. An initiative could send the issue to voters next year.
One task force member has concerns about changing the law. She said it would make law enforcement more dangerous if officers have to think about legal ramifications before using deadly force.
