60-foot pleasure boat sinks in Fisherman's Terminal

Coast Guard, fire, police and ecology officials responded to a 60-foot pleasure craft that sunk at Fisherman's Terminal in Seattle.
The Seattle Fire Department alerted the Puget Sound Coast Guard about the vessel at 7:30 a.m. Saturday.
The Washington State Department of Ecology was also called to the scene. Boom and absorbent pads were placed around the boat to contain and mitigate pollution.
The vessel was reported to have up to 400 gallons of diesel on board.
The vessel's owner hired Global Diving and Salvage to plug vents and remove fuel.
There was no immediate word on what caused the boat to sink.
