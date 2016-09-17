Federal engineering program to help low-income students

Six universities are getting federal money to expand a promising engineering program for low-income students.
The Seattle Times reports (http://bit.ly/2czgjiN ) the list includes the University of Washington, Washington State University and Boise State University.
National Science Foundation has awarded $5 million for the program that will make scholarship money available to 800 students at six schools.
It will enroll promising engineering students from low-income households — many of them women and minorities. It also will give them an additional year of math and science courses before they enter the engineering major.
The UW will be the lead university guiding the program expansions.
The grant includes money to evaluate the program to see how students do, compared with a group that doesn't get help. Researchers will also study the best ways for faculty members to mentor students.
Comments