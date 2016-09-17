Tribes march in Seattle to back Standing Rock Sioux

Tribal members from around the Northwest and their supporters marched through Seattle in solidarity with the Standing Rock Sioux in their opposition of the four-state Dakota Access pipeline.
The Seattle Times reports (https://goo.gl/jtdHoZ ) hundreds of people marched through downtown Friday singing and praying among thundering drums.
Seattle Mayor Ed Murray kicked off the event by signing a proclamation in support of the tribe on behalf of the City Council and people of Seattle.
Washington tribes have journeyed to Cannon Ball, North Dakota, to join other tribal nations in peaceful occupation of lands where the Standing Rock Sioux seek a federal court order to stop construction of the pipeline until the tribe's waters and cultural resources are protected.
The pipeline goes through the Dakotas and Iowa to Illinois.
Comments