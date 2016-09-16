Seattle man gets 28 years for killing teen niece over shoes

A Seattle man convicted of killing his 14-year-old niece because he reportedly wanted her shoes has been sentenced to 28 years in prison.
King County Superior Court Judge John Chun on Friday sentenced Si Phu in the fatal shooting of Christy Phu in her Seattle home last December. Phu pleaded guilty last month to first-degree murder.
Court documents say family members told police the teen was killed after refusing Phu's demand to give him her shoes.
Documents say she and the victim's cousin barricaded her bedroom door after the altercation but Phu returned with a gun, kicked in the door and shot her.
