King County to pay $1 million to settle escalator death case

King County has agreed to pay $1 million to settle a lawsuit filed by the family of a Renton man who died after his clothing got caught in a metro station escalator.
The Seattle Times reports (http://bit.ly/2cT5nN4 ) 42-year-old Maurecio Bell was strangled by the drawstring on his hooded sweatshirt after it got entangled in the escalator in 2013. A judge Wednesday approved the settlement in the wrongful death case brought by Bell's wife and children.
The family's attorney says the safety devices on the escalator at King County Metro's University Station that stop its movement when things get stuck never triggered. Records also show several of the escalator's comb teeth were broken and its steps misaligned.
The county previously argued Bell was partially responsible for his injuries because he was intoxicated at the time.
