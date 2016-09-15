Hoquiam pastor accused of child molestation arrested

The Grays Harbor County sheriff's office says a Hoquiam pastor has been arrested on investigation of child molestation.
The office says 67-year-old Adair Krack, pastor of the First Baptist Church of Hoquiam, was booked into Grays Harbor County Jail Wednesday. He was released after posting bail.
The sheriff's office says it was contacted by authorities in Washington County, Oregon, last month. A 12-year-old Oregon girl alleged that Krack inappropriately touched her at his Elma home this summer. The girl and her younger sisters attended a weeklong bible school at the church but stayed with Krack at his home.
The office says the girl's older sister, now 20 and living out of state, also alleged that Krack molested her when she was young.
Authorities say the family first met Krack when he was an assistant pastor at a church in Oregon.
Messages left at the Hoquiam church and at a listed home number for Krack were not immediately returned Thursday.
