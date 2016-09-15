Driver arrested in road rage incident where man lost foot

The Washington State Patrol says a driver involved in a weekend road rage incident where a man lost his foot has been arrested.
Trooper Todd Bartolac says the driver of a BMW 740 left the scene following Saturday's incident but turned himself into authorities Wednesday. He was booked into Pierce County Jail on investigation of felony assault and other charges.
Bartolac says the drivers of a BMW and Tesla got into a road dispute that carried on for miles Saturday afternoon. It ended near Interstate 5 in Tacoma when the BMW driver hit his brakes and forced the Tesla off the road. A verbal altercation ensued.
The trooper says a passenger in the Tesla was standing between both cars when the BMW driver put his car in reverse. The News Tribune (https://goo.gl/pjHb9T ) says the victim tried to jump up but his foot was crushed.
Bartolac says the victim underwent surgery and his foot was amputated.
