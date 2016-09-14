Mother, man charged with throwing 4-year-old off bridge

Criminal charges have been filed against the mother of a 4-year-old boy and a man accused of throwing the child from a railroad bridge into the Wynoochee River west of Olympia.
KOMO-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2coR5bz ) that Taylor Richardson and Jeremiah Goodwin were charged Wednesday with reckless endangerment. Goodwin faces an additional charge of criminal trespassing in connection with last month's incident.
Authorities say the boy fell 27 feet into the water but wasn't injured. He had been wearing a life jacket.
The two suspects say they didn't mean any harm and that the boy wanted to be tossed into the river.
But the Grays Harbor County Sheriff's Office has called their actions reckless.
The boy and his sibling have been placed in state custody.
