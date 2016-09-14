Washington

Suit filed against authorities in Tulalip Reservation death

The family of a man who died during a struggle with law enforcement officers on the Tulalip Indian Reservation has filed a lawsuit against the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office.

EVERETT, Wash.

The Daily Herald reports (http://bit.ly/2coQXnl ) the wrongful death suit was filed Thursday on behalf of Cecil Lacy Jr.'s wife and daughter.

An autopsy determined the 50-year-old Lacy died of a heart attack while struggling with two tribal officers and a sheriff's deputy last year.

Lacy had been taking a walk when police say they tried to get him off the road because it wasn't safe. They say Lacy resisted and struggled with them before they shocked him with a stun gun.

The lawsuit says Lacy had a history of mental illness and police should've recognized his symptoms of "excited delirium."

The county said Tuesday it would review the complaint when it received it.

