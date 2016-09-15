Spokane County toddler who died in home is identified

Washington

A 2-year-old Spokane County girl whose death is being investigated as a homicide has been identified.

SPOKANE, Wash.

The Spokane County Medical Examiner says Adalynn Hoyt died of injuries to her abdomen.

Spokane sheriff's deputies are investigating her death as a homicide. She died Monday afternoon in a home.

Detectives initially searched the home to help determine what led to the girl's death. They found several ounces of methamphetamine, some heroin and a handgun inside the home, prompting a second search warrant.

The girl's three siblings have been place with state child protective services.

