Spokane County toddler who died in home is identified

A 2-year-old Spokane County girl whose death is being investigated as a homicide has been identified.
The Spokane County Medical Examiner says Adalynn Hoyt died of injuries to her abdomen.
Spokane sheriff's deputies are investigating her death as a homicide. She died Monday afternoon in a home.
Detectives initially searched the home to help determine what led to the girl's death. They found several ounces of methamphetamine, some heroin and a handgun inside the home, prompting a second search warrant.
The girl's three siblings have been place with state child protective services.
Comments