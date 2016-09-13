Seattle to consider reducing speed limits

Seattle officials say speed limits in the city's downtown and residential areas will likely be reduced later this year.
The Seattle Times reports (http://bit.ly/2cWCi3G ) the City Council is set to consider a proposal this month that would reduce speed limits downtown to 25 mph from 30 mph. The residential speed limit would drop to 20 mph from 25 mph. If approved, officials say the changes could take effect as soon as November.
The traffic safety efforts announced Tuesday come after calls for reduced speed limits from neighborhoods as well as Mayor Ed Murray, who previously promised to reduce downtown speeds last year.
Police spokesman Patrick Michaud recommended there be an education phase and a grace period to allow drivers time to get used to the new rules before they faces fines.
