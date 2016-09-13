State lawmakers, governor, others get pay raises

Washington lawmakers, the governor and other state officials got raises this month.
The Daily Herald reports (http://goo.gl/VZhnHU ) that the hikes took effect Sept. 1, the second and final part of increases approved last year by a state salary-setting board.
Legislators got an 8 percent raise in 2015, the first pay bump since 2008, and received another 3 percent this month. They now earn $46,839 a year.
Gov. Jay Inslee got 1 percent more to push his annual salary to $173,617. Last year, he got a 3 percent boost.
After Inslee, the next highest paid statewide elected officer is Attorney General Bob Ferguson, who now makes $159,395.
The 16-member salary commission also approved higher salaries for eight statewide executive positions and Superior Court, District Court and Court of Appeals judges. Every executive and judicial position received a 1 percent raise, though some received more.
Comments