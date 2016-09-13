Washington

September 13, 2016 9:48 AM

State lawmakers, governor, others get pay raises

Washington lawmakers, the governor and other state officials got raises this month.

The Associated Press
OLYMPIA, Wash.

Washington lawmakers, the governor and other state officials got raises this month.

The Daily Herald reports (http://goo.gl/VZhnHU ) that the hikes took effect Sept. 1, the second and final part of increases approved last year by a state salary-setting board.

Legislators got an 8 percent raise in 2015, the first pay bump since 2008, and received another 3 percent this month. They now earn $46,839 a year.

Gov. Jay Inslee got 1 percent more to push his annual salary to $173,617. Last year, he got a 3 percent boost.

After Inslee, the next highest paid statewide elected officer is Attorney General Bob Ferguson, who now makes $159,395.

The 16-member salary commission also approved higher salaries for eight statewide executive positions and Superior Court, District Court and Court of Appeals judges. Every executive and judicial position received a 1 percent raise, though some received more.

Related content

Washington

Comments

Videos

Tacoma-born movie producer discusses shooting teen thriller in his hometown

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos