Car crashes into tent along I-5 in Seattle, kills man inside

The Washington State Patrol says a car went off a freeway ramp in Seattle, killing a man inside a tent along Interstate 5.
Trooper Rick Johnson says the driver left the off-ramp at the city's University District early Monday morning. He went up a small hill in the tiny greenbelt between I-5 and the Northeast 50th Street exit and struck the tent and a tree.
Johnson says that when troopers arrived, the driver had fled the scene and no one else was in that area.
Seattle police eventually found and took the driver into custody. He was taken to Harborview Medical Center to be treated for his injuries and to be evaluated for drugs.
Troopers arrested him on investigation of vehicular homicide.
