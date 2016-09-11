Police probe whether women were drugged at fraternity house

Authorities investigating a report of sexual assault at a Washington State University fraternity house are also trying to determine if women were drugged there.
Pullman Police Cmdr. Chris Tennant told the Moscow-Pullman Daily News (http://bit.ly/2c27rkk) that at least three women went to the hospital saying they drank at the Delta Upsilon fraternity and felt drugged.
The women went to the hospital after an 18-year-old said on Sept. 2 that she was given alcohol and sexually assaulted at the fraternity.
A 17-year-old went to the hospital around 2 a.m. Sept. 3 saying she was sickened after drinking at the fraternity.
Tennant says chemicals leave the body quickly, making it difficult to prove whether someone was drugged.
He said urine test results take six weeks.
The university is also conducting an investigation.
