September 8, 2016 5:11 PM

Police: High driver kills woman, injures man at bus stop

Police say a man high on methamphetamine and marijuana drove onto a sidewalk and hit a woman and man at a Bremerton bus stop.

BREMERTON, Wash.

KOMO-TV reports (http://goo.gl/SSzbyQ ) the 31-year-old Bremerton woman died at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.

A 63-year-old Bremerton man was taken to a Tacoma hospital in critical condition.

Police responded just before noon Thursday to the crash.

Police say a 23-year-old Seabeck man with an Idaho driver's license lost control of a Nissan Sentra, driving on the sidewalk and colliding with the bus stop. He was not injured.

The driver showed signs of impairment in a sobriety test and police say he admitted using drugs. He was taken into police custody.

