Police: High driver kills woman, injures man at bus stop

Police say a man high on methamphetamine and marijuana drove onto a sidewalk and hit a woman and man at a Bremerton bus stop.
KOMO-TV reports (http://goo.gl/SSzbyQ ) the 31-year-old Bremerton woman died at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.
A 63-year-old Bremerton man was taken to a Tacoma hospital in critical condition.
Police responded just before noon Thursday to the crash.
Police say a 23-year-old Seabeck man with an Idaho driver's license lost control of a Nissan Sentra, driving on the sidewalk and colliding with the bus stop. He was not injured.
The driver showed signs of impairment in a sobriety test and police say he admitted using drugs. He was taken into police custody.
