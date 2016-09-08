2 rescued after car goes over cliff in Tacoma park

Authorities say two people have been rescued after their vehicle went over a cliff at a park in Tacoma.
Tacoma Fire said on Twitter that crews responded to reports of a car that had gone over an embankment at Point Defiance Park Thursday afternoon.
Authorities say two occupants of the car were trapped inside after it traveled approximately 150 feet down the embankment.
Tacoma Fire says two elderly adults were removed from the car and taken to an area hospital just before 2:30 p.m. Their conditions and identities were not immediately released.
