State OKs ban on potent alcohol sales in some Everett areas

It will soon be illegal for retailers to sell certain potent alcoholic beverages in some Everett neighborhoods.
The state Liquor and Cannabis Board on Wednesday approved the city of Everett's request to designate an alcohol impact area in much of the city's commercial corridor.
The Daily Herald says (http://goo.gl/c69MJ2) sales of 20 high-alcohol beverages such as malt liquors and ice beers will not be allowed in the area starting Oct. 22.
Seattle, Tacoma, Spokane and Olympia have similar alcohol impact areas. Supporters say the mandatory ban is needed to help reduce chronic public drunkenness and other problems.
The city initially asked businesses to voluntarily stop selling those drinks, which are popular because they're inexpensive and potent. When the voluntary approach didn't work, city leaders asked the state to make the ban mandatory.
Comments