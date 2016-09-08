Complaint filed against Bothell teacher accused of lying

A Seattle-area school district has filed a misconduct complaint against a high school shop teacher accused of lying about being attacked on campus.
The Northshore School District says it has evidence that 63-year-old Cal Pygott "deliberately misrepresented" facts about the May 19 attack. The Seattle Times reports the district filed an administrative complaint on Aug. 29 with the Office of the Superintendent of Public Instruction.
The Bothell High School teacher initially told investigators he was hit from behind and choked with a zip tie. Police said Pygott later told investigators he intentionally injured himself, placed the zip tie around his own neck and fabricated other evidence.
District spokesman Casey Henry says Pygott will remain on paid administrative leave until the district can determine next steps.
Pygott could not be reached for comment.
