2 dead, firefighter injured in north Spokane apartment fire

Authorities say a man and woman have died and a firefighter was injured in an apartment fire in north Spokane.
The Spokesman-Review reports (http://goo.gl/kulFxI ) the blaze began around 4 p.m. Wednesday at the Rosewood Club apartments.
The Spokane Fire Department firefighters union says a firefighter was hospitalized with severe second and third degree burns.
Firefighters were still working on the blaze after 5 p.m. The cause was not yet known but Assistant Fire Chief Brian Schaeffer said based on the fire's intensity and rapid spread, an explosion likely occurred.
The identities of those killed and injured were not immediately released.
Comments