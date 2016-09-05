Man shot, killed outside Tacoma home

Authorities are looking for suspects in connection with the fatal shooting of a 41-year-old man outside a home in Tacoma.
The News Tribune reports (http://bit.ly/2c8F9bx ) that officers had responded Saturday night to a report of shots fired when they found Hyson Sabb wounded in a yard. He was taken to a hospital and later died.
Police spokeswoman Loretta Cool says a suspect has not yet been identified and the investigation is ongoing.
Sabb's wife, Adreine, says they had just gotten married two weeks ago and had a child together.
