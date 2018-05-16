It was a showdown between a bear and a commuter train, and the winner may surprise you

A bear sighting near Port Moody, B.C., forced a West Coast Express commuter train to skip a stop Wednesday morning, according to a story posted by the Vancouver Sun.

TransLink, Vancouver's transportation agency, announced that Train 4 would not stop at Moody Centre Station because of passenger safety concerns after a black bear was spotted in the area of the station.

#WCE - Due to a bear sighting at Moody Centre Station, train 4 not be stopping due to passenger safety concerns. ^CK — TransLink BC (@TransLink) May 16, 2018

"To ensure customers’ safety, we shut the gates temporarily to keep people from accessing the WCE platform until the bear moved on. Customers taking SkyTrain were not affected,” Chris Bryan, a spokesman for TransLink, told the Sun.

Bryan told the Sun that Train 4 passengers were told at Coquitlam Central station that the train would not be stopping at Moody Centre, and those who needed to leave the train were asked to switch to SkyTrain.

Apparently, the bear had moved on in time for Train 5 — the last train of the morning commute — to stop at Moody Centre, according to the Sun.