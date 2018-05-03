Fish & Wildlife hoping for public’s help in reporting sightings of infected elk

The Hanford elk herd was near Highway 240 north of Richland, Washington, in February. The state Department of Fish & Wildlife has said it will euthanize elk in Eastern Washington that are found to be infected with a hoof disease. The disease was first found in the state’s elk herds about a decade ago in southern parts of Western Washington. It was found in recent years in the northwest part of the state, including in Skagit and Whatcom counties. John Panther Courtesy to the Tri-City Herald