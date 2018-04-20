'I legit thought someone was breaking in.' This showdown could only happen in Canada

The only thing that could have made this encounter any more Canadian is if afterward everyone involved politely apologized to each other and decided to share a sixer of Molson's and watch the Stanley Cup Playoffs together.
According to a Royal Canadian Mounted Police press release Thursday, officers in Nanaimo responded to a panicked 911 call of a possible break in that was in progress at approximately 10:30 p.m. Wednesday.
A Facebook post by Jessica Boyd said she "heard horrible scratching sounds at the side of my house. I legit thought someone was breaking in."
Boyd said she called her neighbor, Liz, who placed the call to 911.
"When officers arrived, they immediately set up containment and approached the scene with trepidation, not knowing what they may be walking into," said the press release, dripping in sarcasm and Tim Horton's doughnut grease. "Using skills acquired and honed over the years, they were physically and mentally prepared to accept the challenge head on."
Using their flashlights, the officers searched Boyd's property and were finally able to find where the perpetrator was hiding.
"'Come out with your hands up; don't make any quick movements,'" said the attending officer," the press release reported. "Slowly and deliberately, the suspect availed themselves to the officers with paws and tail in the air — a full-grown beaver waddled out and into the open."
No, this wasn't the harmless Bucky the Beaver cartoon character or even Jerry Mathers as "The Beaver." This was a stone-cold buck-toothed bandit — the national animal for our neighbors to the north who has his likeness emblazoned on the Canadian nickle.
And don't let the cuddly exterior and "busy as a beaver" reputation fool you — beavers can be downright dangerous. The American beaver can grow to be 51 inches long from nose to tail, according to LiveScience.com, and typically weigh 60 pounds when fully grown.
In 2013, a beaver reportedly killed a man in Belarus, using its razor-sharp teeth to slice the artery of a 60-year-old man.
But this one was smart enough to know he didn't want a piece of the well-trained RCMP.
"The officers tried asking the beaver for some identification but with a shake of its tail, it simply meandered through the yard and was last seen heading southbound, in search of more beaver friendly hangouts," the press release said.
That's right — take off, eh!
