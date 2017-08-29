More Videos

Serial carjacker dragged by motorist, loses pants 0:47

Serial carjacker dragged by motorist, loses pants

Pause
Tiny home resident at Lummi talks about his experiences when he was homeless 2:20

Tiny home resident at Lummi talks about his experiences when he was homeless

Watch what Mount Baker football is focusing on for 2017 2:02

Watch what Mount Baker football is focusing on for 2017

Get a sneak peek at renovations at the Granary Building 4:55

Get a sneak peek at renovations at the Granary Building

Coast Guard Air Station Houston conducts Hurricane Harvey rescues 0:16

Coast Guard Air Station Houston conducts Hurricane Harvey rescues

Pete Carroll: 5 Seahawks starters away getting treatment K.J. Wright just got 2:37

Pete Carroll: 5 Seahawks starters away getting treatment K.J. Wright just got

How a mattress store became a home for Harvey victims 3:22

How a mattress store became a home for Harvey victims

Giant Tacoma aquarium window is lifted into place 1:01

Giant Tacoma aquarium window is lifted into place

Coast Guard helicopters rescue Harvey victims from rapidly rising floodwaters 2:10

Coast Guard helicopters rescue Harvey victims from rapidly rising floodwaters

'Boom-mates' discuss their experiences in renting 1:29

'Boom-mates' discuss their experiences in renting

  • Brush fire northbound on I-5

    Crews are working to contain a brush fire along Interstate 5 in Kent. Traffic is backed south of 320th Street in Federal Way.

Brush fire northbound on I-5

Crews are working to contain a brush fire along Interstate 5 in Kent. Traffic is backed south of 320th Street in Federal Way.
The Pacific Northwest faces an impossible choice: Salmon or dams?

Northwest News

The Pacific Northwest faces an impossible choice: Salmon or dams?

Salmon in the Pacific Northwest have been brought to the edge of extinction, and conservationists argue hydroelectric dams along the Snake and Columbia Rivers are a major obstacle blocking salmon migration. Dam defenders point out the integral role this infrastructure plays in powering the region. The choice between the two will deeply affect the region's environment and economy.