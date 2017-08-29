Brush fire northbound on I-5

The tall ship Hawaiian Chieftain, a frequent visitor to harbors in Bellingham and Blaine, returned to the water this month after an extensive overhaul at her home part in Grays Harbor County. Private donations funded much of the work. Learn more at historicalseaport.org.
Joseph Biello's mother wouldn't let him see the eclipse when he was seven years old. But he became an astrophysicist — and has waited all these years to see a total eclipse, which he saw in Stanley, Idaho.
Salmon in the Pacific Northwest have been brought to the edge of extinction, and conservationists argue hydroelectric dams along the Snake and Columbia Rivers are a major obstacle blocking salmon migration. Dam defenders point out the integral role this infrastructure plays in powering the region. The choice between the two will deeply affect the region's environment and economy.
You don't necessarily need fancy equipment to watch one of the sky's most awesome shows: a solar eclipse. With just a few simple supplies, you can make a pinhole camera that allows you to view the event safely and easily.