Whale gets entangled in cruise ship anchor for half a day

NOAA-trained marine mammal responders collect a sample from the exhalation of a humpback whale, entangled in the anchor line of a small cruise ship, on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017, near the mouth of Tracy Arm, Alaska. The humpback whale became entangled in the anchor line south of Juneau, getting stuck for roughly 12 hours while federal authorities and the boat's crew worked to free it. NOAA Fisheries via AP John Moran