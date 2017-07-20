It’s nearly Shark Week! Think you’re safe going in the water in Whatcom County?

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:38 Riding lawnmower heist caught on video in Pasco Pause 1:13 Wilkeson skaters will soon be catching killer air off a strip of bacon 0:36 Suspected drunk driver plows into car at Federal Way gas station 1:19 Spectacular Deschutes Falls Park set for September reopening 0:34 Northern lights flood Seattle sky with bright green aurora borealis 0:42 Drone Racing for the MultiGP Great Northwest Regional Finals 1:33 Hanford ventilation stack falls in explosive demolition 0:19 Oregon motorists get slimed by truckload of eels 2:42 Not so smooth criminal 1:37 Enjoying majestic views of Mount Rainier on snowshoes Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email California surfer Drew Palumbo was riding with his GoPro Monday, April 18, when he captured video of a great white shark leaping out of the water at Sunset Beach. Palumbo says the shark was 100 yards away and calls it "a once in a life sight ... hopefully." It is the latest in a series of shark sightings along Orange County’s coastline. Courtesy of Drew Palumbo via YouTube / https://youtu.be/xxhkJtLZ3so

California surfer Drew Palumbo was riding with his GoPro Monday, April 18, when he captured video of a great white shark leaping out of the water at Sunset Beach. Palumbo says the shark was 100 yards away and calls it "a once in a life sight ... hopefully." It is the latest in a series of shark sightings along Orange County’s coastline. Courtesy of Drew Palumbo via YouTube / https://youtu.be/xxhkJtLZ3so