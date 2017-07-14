Sunday night stargazers in the Seattle area saw a rare Mother's Day light show. Bright green lights filled the sky, and the National Weather Service of Seattle called it one of the best aurora borealis displays seen there in a decade. Timelapse videos courtesy of Sigma Sreedharan Photography and the National Weather Service
Sunday night stargazers in the Seattle area saw a rare Mother's Day light show. Bright green lights filled the sky, and the National Weather Service of Seattle called it one of the best aurora borealis displays seen there in a decade. Timelapse videos courtesy of Sigma Sreedharan Photography and the National Weather Service

July 14, 2017 5:55 PM

Here’s a good reason to call in sick (or late) to work on Monday

By David Rasbach

drasbach@bhamherald.com

While we see our share of storms here in Whatcom County, this one might be worth taking a look at.

A solar flare erupted on the sun Friday morning, and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Space Weather Prediction Center has issued a moderate Geomagnetic Storm Watch for Sunday night and Monday morning.

While solar flares are, in general, routine and frequent, they do not have much of an impact on Earth, other than triggering the Northern Lights.

Washington is usually too far south to see the Northern Lights, except for strong storms, according to a story on komonews.com, but this storm’s strength is predicted to be enough for the lights to reach Whatcom County and beyond.

And the good news is the weather forecast is predicting clear skies, and the moon will only be half full.

The best time to see the lights is typically between midnight and 2 a.m., KOMO reported, though it’s OK to take a peek at the northern horizon anytime it’s dark.

Here’s a good graphic USA Today Weather tweeted that explains the science behind the Aurora Borealis:

