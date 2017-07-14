Here’s a good reason to call in sick (or late) to work on Monday

While we see our share of storms here in Whatcom County, this one might be worth taking a look at.
A solar flare erupted on the sun Friday morning, and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Space Weather Prediction Center has issued a moderate Geomagnetic Storm Watch for Sunday night and Monday morning.
#Aurora alert 4 northern latitudes as solar flare flings CME towards Earth. #northernlights possible Sun/Mon nights. #lookup #spaceweather pic.twitter.com/BCmzrZLWfc— Andrew Fazekas (@thenightskyguy) July 14, 2017
While solar flares are, in general, routine and frequent, they do not have much of an impact on Earth, other than triggering the Northern Lights.
What’s the best part about living in Alaska? You get to see the northern lights! #LifeBelowZero pic.twitter.com/djCFHNieQk— Nat Geo Channel (@NatGeoChannel) July 14, 2017
Washington is usually too far south to see the Northern Lights, except for strong storms, according to a story on komonews.com, but this storm’s strength is predicted to be enough for the lights to reach Whatcom County and beyond.
Maine has a solid chance to see the Northern Lights on THIS Sunday night. pic.twitter.com/kc9pUapoTF— Keith Carson (@KeithCarson) July 14, 2017
And the good news is the weather forecast is predicting clear skies, and the moon will only be half full.
Weather looks great for possible Northern Lights Sunday/Monday— WestSeattleWx (@WestSeaWx) July 14, 2017
The best time to see the lights is typically between midnight and 2 a.m., KOMO reported, though it’s OK to take a peek at the northern horizon anytime it’s dark.
Here’s a good graphic USA Today Weather tweeted that explains the science behind the Aurora Borealis:
And here's more about the aurora borealis. #Aurora #Auroraborealis #northernLIGHTS pic.twitter.com/tVzs5gP1QO— USA TODAY Weather (@usatodayweather) July 14, 2017
