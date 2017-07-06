Wanna own a world record? Grab three buddies, a six pack and head to the track

Now this sounds like a record somebody from Bellingham is destined to break. We’ve got plenty of outstanding endurance runners, and judging by the booming micro-brewery market, the beer’s pretty good here, too.
On Canada Day, a group of four Canadian men broke the world record for the beer mile relay, according to a story published on theprovince.com. Each of the four men chugged a beer before running a 400-meter spring around the track and tagging a teammate. Jack Williams, John Oisin O’Keane, Andrew Hall and Jeremy Bryant, who accomplished the feat at Vancouver’s Point Grey Secondary School in 4 minutes, 3.33 seconds, celebrated by draping Canadian flags over their shoulders.
According to Canadian Running magazine, the previous world record for the event, which includes running and chugging times, is believed to be 4:06 at the 2016 Beer Mile World Classic in London, though another Canadian quartet (Corey Bellemore, Corey Gallagher, Lewis Kent, and Phil Parrot-Migas) ran an unofficial time of 4:04 at the 2016 Flo Track Beer Mile World Championships.
As you can probably tell, Canadians take running beer miles pretty seriously. Beermile.com actually tracks the fastest solo beer miles – one individual running four quarter miles after chugging a beer before each.
Sounds like it should be the eighth leg of Ski to Sea, doesn’t it?
Not surprisingly, a Candadian, Bellemore, owns the fastest solo time at 4:34.35. The United States holds the four fastest female beer miles, led by Erin O’Mara’s 6:08.51.
