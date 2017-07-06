Aaron Skinner lines up beer bottles while bottling the special 2016 Ski to Sea beer at Boundary Bay Brewery in Bellingham.
Aaron Skinner lines up beer bottles while bottling the special 2016 Ski to Sea beer at Boundary Bay Brewery in Bellingham. Philip A. Dwyer pdwyer@bellinghamherald.com
Aaron Skinner lines up beer bottles while bottling the special 2016 Ski to Sea beer at Boundary Bay Brewery in Bellingham. Philip A. Dwyer pdwyer@bellinghamherald.com

Northwest News

July 06, 2017 5:00 AM

Wanna own a world record? Grab three buddies, a six pack and head to the track

By David Rasbach

drasbach@bhamherald.com

Now this sounds like a record somebody from Bellingham is destined to break. We’ve got plenty of outstanding endurance runners, and judging by the booming micro-brewery market, the beer’s pretty good here, too.

On Canada Day, a group of four Canadian men broke the world record for the beer mile relay, according to a story published on theprovince.com. Each of the four men chugged a beer before running a 400-meter spring around the track and tagging a teammate. Jack Williams, John Oisin O’Keane, Andrew Hall and Jeremy Bryant, who accomplished the feat at Vancouver’s Point Grey Secondary School in 4 minutes, 3.33 seconds, celebrated by draping Canadian flags over their shoulders.

According to Canadian Running magazine, the previous world record for the event, which includes running and chugging times, is believed to be 4:06 at the 2016 Beer Mile World Classic in London, though another Canadian quartet (Corey Bellemore, Corey Gallagher, Lewis Kent, and Phil Parrot-Migas) ran an unofficial time of 4:04 at the 2016 Flo Track Beer Mile World Championships.

As you can probably tell, Canadians take running beer miles pretty seriously. Beermile.com actually tracks the fastest solo beer miles – one individual running four quarter miles after chugging a beer before each.

Sounds like it should be the eighth leg of Ski to Sea, doesn’t it?

Not surprisingly, a Candadian, Bellemore, owns the fastest solo time at 4:34.35. The United States holds the four fastest female beer miles, led by Erin O’Mara’s 6:08.51.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Tacoma cop runs over drunk soldier surveillance video shows

Tacoma cop runs over drunk soldier surveillance video shows 0:47

Tacoma cop runs over drunk soldier surveillance video shows
Crews remove derailed Amtrak train from Chambers Bay causeway 1:07

Crews remove derailed Amtrak train from Chambers Bay causeway
Stunt pilot flies biplane around the Tacoma area 1:42

Stunt pilot flies biplane around the Tacoma area

View More Video