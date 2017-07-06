Meet the Chinese businessman behind the $1.8B plan to make methanol in Washington state

David Mueller, who moved to Tacoma from Bellingham with wife Pam, and bought a home that overlooks the Port of Tacoma in Northeast Tacoma and was worried about the safety and environmental impacts a rejected methanol plant would have brought if built on the Blair Waterway. The $3.4 billion dollar project by Northwest Innovation Works and backed by the Chinese government and British Petroleum would have been the largest methanol manufacturing facility in the world according to Citizens for a Healthy Bay in Tacoma. Dean J. Koepfler The News Tribune