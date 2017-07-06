Two all-beef patties, special sauce, lettuce, cheese, pickles, onions delivered to your front door

Think it’s pretty cool that you can place your order at the McDonald’s restaurant near Bellis Fair (101 W. Telegraph Road) without speaking to anyone? How about if you could get your Golden Arches fix without even putting down the foot rest of your La-Z-Boy recliner?
A ctvnews.ca article Tuesday announced that McDonald’s customers across Canada will be able to order their Big Mac and have it delivered to their door. McDonald’s has partnered with UberEATs to form McDelivery, a service that will allow customers to order all menu items with the exception of soft-serve ice cream and have it delivered to their homes, offices or where ever they might be.
According to the ctvnews story, 187 Canadian restaurants in Montreal, Ottawa, Toronto, Edmonton and Calgary offer the service, and the program was expected to expand aggressively over the summer.
More than 1,000 U.S. McDonald’s offer a similar program, according to a McDonald’s press release in May.
“We are bringing a new level of convenience to more of our customers as we continue to transform the McDonald’s experience,” said McDonald’s President and CEO Steve Easterbrook said in the release. “Through the ease of the UberEATS app, our customers can enjoy their favorite McDonald’s foods delivered right to them enjoying greater choice, control and personalization than ever before.”
McDelivery is available in Los Angeles, Chicago, Phoenix and Columbus, Ohio, after a pilot program was launched in January in Miami, Orlando and Tampa, Florida. Restaurants in Vancouver, Washington, and Portland, Oregon, also recently have started offering McDelivery, while 92 Seattle-area McDonald’s started offering the service in May.
