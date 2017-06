More Videos

0:45 Rescuers help horse walk out bottom of hillside in Auburn

0:49 Cruise ship stroke victim in Canadian waters gets airlifted to Port Angeles

2:28 Dueling demonstrations at Evergreen State College

0:37 We're going to need a bigger tub

0:58 First Hanford vit plant melter -- the heart of the plant -- is assembled

14:21 Highlands Scotties' weather balloon shoots for the stars

2:55 How a longtime Idaho bear hunter became the prey

2:24 How hard is it to launch an egg into space?

1:30 Keeping hawks and jets apart at Sea-Tac

2:47 'I like dogs better than most people I know'

4:03 "It feels like home": Alaska salmon fishermen share love for job, outdoors

0:30 Dont feed the raccoons. It'll cost you