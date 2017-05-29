Capitol Memorial Day Ceremony honors the fallen

The Washington State American Legion Band plays a selection of patriotic songs Monday, May 29, 2017, as a prelude to the start of the annual Memorial Day Ceremony in the Capitol Rotunda. Hosted annually by the Thurston County Veterans Council this year's event featured keynote speaker Major General Mark Stammer, Deputy Commanding General, I-Corps at JBLM. Immediately after the ceremony the Olympia Thunder Run event brought several hundred to the nearby Vietnam Veteran Memorial in remembrance.
