Family of girl snatched by sea lion criticized for ‘reckless behavior’

twitter email A little girl sat on the edge of a dock in Canada, and watched a sea lion who popped his head out of the water to take a look at the tourists. Seconds later, the sea lion pulled her into the water. A man immediately jumped in to rescue the girl. Both walked away unharmed. Junkin Media via AP

