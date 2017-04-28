Watch the I-90 Snoqualmie Pass East Design Concept

Train lovers call it the “Living Legend” — Union Pacific steam locomotive 844. It was built in 1944, the last of its kind before diesel replaced steam power. Though it changed from running as a high-speed passenger engine to freight service, the locomotive never officially retired and has been part of the Union Pacific fleet of locomotives for 73 years. It has been to Boise a few times, but not since 2010. A city celebration featuring No. 844 marking the 92nd anniversary of the iconic depot will be held on Sunday, April 23.

One of the world’s largest tunneling machines came to a final stop at the edge of a deep pit near Seattle’s Space Needle on Friday, April 21, 2017 . During the coming months, Bertha will be taken apart and hauled away. This time-lapse video condenses Bertha’s two-week move into the disassembly pit – along with a small pause for a group photo of the workers who built the 1.7 mile tunnel under downtown Seattle.

