New class of State Patrol troopers sworn in

The newest class of troopers — 49 in total — was the largest in modern history, according to patrol officials. It comes after the Legislature moved to give troopers substantial pay raises in an effort to increase staffing.
Train lovers call it the “Living Legend” — Union Pacific steam locomotive 844. It was built in 1944, the last of its kind before diesel replaced steam power. Though it changed from running as a high-speed passenger engine to freight service, the locomotive never officially retired and has been part of the Union Pacific fleet of locomotives for 73 years. It has been to Boise a few times, but not since 2010. A city celebration featuring No. 844 marking the 92nd anniversary of the iconic depot will be held on Sunday, April 23.

One of the world’s largest tunneling machines came to a final stop at the edge of a deep pit near Seattle’s Space Needle on Friday, April 21, 2017 . During the coming months, Bertha will be taken apart and hauled away. This time-lapse video condenses Bertha’s two-week move into the disassembly pit – along with a small pause for a group photo of the workers who built the 1.7 mile tunnel under downtown Seattle.

The infamous McCluskey Room at the Hanford nuclear reservation has been torn down. The room was never used again after an explosion in 1976 sprayed worker Harold McCluskey with acid, radioactive material and shards of glass. He came to be known as the Atomic Man. (Courtesy DOE)

