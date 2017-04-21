One of the world’s largest tunneling machines came to a final stop at the edge of a deep pit near Seattle’s Space Needle on Friday, April 21, 2017 . During the coming months, Bertha will be taken apart and hauled away. This time-lapse video condenses Bertha’s two-week move into the disassembly pit – along with a small pause for a group photo of the workers who built the 1.7 mile tunnel under downtown Seattle.
WSDOTCourtesy to The Bellingham Herald
More Videos
0:41
Bertha tunneling machine makes its last moves
1:09
Crackdown on marijuana advertising in Washington
0:59
Scene of Seattle police shooting
2:04
Olympia girl and dog Spitfire form world-class diving team
0:54
Pilot survives small plane crash near Spanaway Airport
1:23
Watch Coast Guard rescue a stranded sailor off Vendovi Island
1:30
Detainees at Northwest Detention Center go on hunger strike, activists say
0:58
Mother who allegedly abandoned baby while on meth arraigned
3:00
Bertha, world's largest boring machine, reaches finish line for Seattle tunnel
1:40
Time-lapse of Hanford nuclear reservation demolition
0:42
200-ton rock blocks Oregon road, so crew blows it up
2:34
Bryant Scott conquers 50-mile race, 8 months after nearly losing his life to heat stroke