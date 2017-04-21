Bertha tunneling machine makes its last moves

One of the world’s largest tunneling machines came to a final stop at the edge of a deep pit near Seattle’s Space Needle on Friday, April 21, 2017 . During the coming months, Bertha will be taken apart and hauled away. This time-lapse video condenses Bertha’s two-week move into the disassembly pit – along with a small pause for a group photo of the workers who built the 1.7 mile tunnel under downtown Seattle.