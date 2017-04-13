Watch Coast Guard rescue a stranded sailor off Vendovi Island
A Coast Guard helicopter from Port Angeles rescued a sailor Tuesday, April 11 after a 30-foot sailboat that ran aground on Venodvi Island, which is south of Lummi Island. The MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew hoisted the sailor off the back of a 45-foot response from Coast Guard Station Bellingham.
US Coast Guard District 13Courtesy to The Bellingham Herald
