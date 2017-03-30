Time-lapse of Hanford nuclear reservation demolition
The infamous McCluskey Room at the Hanford nuclear reservation has been torn down. The room was never used again after an explosion in 1976 sprayed worker Harold McCluskey with acid, radioactive material and shards of glass. He came to be known as the Atomic Man. (Courtesy DOE)
Department of Energy (DOE)
An intimate visit with Skye Logue and Candida Suarez, two inmates raising their infants sons as participants in the Residential Parenting Program at the Washington Correction Center for Women in Gig Harbor.