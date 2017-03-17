Man charged with attempted murder in Mount Vernon machete attack

A man accused of attacking his estranged wife and another man with a machete was charged Wednesday with two counts of attempted murder.
Eric Daniel Woody, 51, was charged in Skagit County Superior Court with two counts of attempted murder in the first degree.
He remains in Skagit County Jail on $750,000 bail.
According to an affidavit, Woody allegedly kicked in the door to a residence in the 1100 block of Farm to Market Road in Bayview on Sunday evening and attacked the woman..
A 19-year-old resident of the home reported hearing pounding on the front door about 10:12 p.m. and left her bedroom to investigate, according to an affidavit. Woody’s estranged wife, 53, also went to check on the noise, the affidavit states.
The door then reportedly “burst open” and Woody allegedly hit his estranged wife in the head with the machete, causing her to fall to the floor.
Her left hand also was almost completely severed, and she suffered a severe cut from the top of her head to her jawline. She was taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, where doctors had to remove the damaged part of her arm.
A 53-year-old man at the residence also was severely injured as he struggled to get the machete away from the suspect, the affidavit states. The man was taken to Skagit Valley Hospital for treatment of large lacerations to his head and arm.
The suspect then fled the scene.
A K-9 unit followed a trail of blood from the residence and found Woody in a camper in the 12000 block of Persons Road, the affidavit states.
He was bleeding from a hand injury and was taken to PeaceHealth United General Medical Center for treatment.
While there, he reportedly told Skagit County sheriff’s deputies he “got one of them really good and got the other one, too,” according to an affidavit.
A note found on Woody reportedly had the name of a person to whom he wished to leave all his possessions.
A search warrant of Woody’s vehicle yielded a receipt for a machete – the same type used in the attack – that had been purchased March 11, the day before the attack.
Woody’s estranged wife had a no-contact order against him, and the two were set to appear in court March 13, the day after the attack.
Woody is set to be arraigned March 23.
Comments