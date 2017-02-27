Propane truck rollover closes major highways in Seattle

A tanker truck carrying propane rolled over on a major Seattle highway on Monday morning, causing traffic headaches and concerns about a hazardous materials spill.
The semi-truck rolled on a southbound lane that feeds into Interstate 5 shortly after 10 a.m., The Seattle Times reported (http://bit.ly/2l5sewP ).
The truck driver told the Washington State Patrol that traffic in front of him slowed and he was unable to stop, plowing into four other vehicles and causing him to roll over. The driver of the truck suffered minor injuries.
Officials closed the freeway between Interstate 90 and the West Seattle bridge. They also closed Interstate 90 at the stadiums.
A Seattle Fire Department hazardous materials team was on the scene and investigating.
Images taken from King TV's helicopter showed the white tanker truck on its side and several other damaged vehicles. An empty tanker truck was taken to the scene to transfer fuel from the overturned truck.
Stuck in traffic, a taco truck opened for business around lunchtime, serving tacos to other motorists stopped on the interstate.
"I got out and was walking around, and I see this lady walking back to her car with a to-go box," said Rachael McQuade, of Federal Way, who with her husband, Mike, was caught in the backup.
McQuade said she stood with a line of people and ordered two steak and two chicken tacos for her husband.
Traffic officials said they expected the freeway to remain closed through Monday afternoon.
In another incident, a rolled-over logging truck blocked westbound I-90 at Snoqualmie Pass Those lanes were expected to reopen at 4 p.m.
___
This story has been corrected to show the truck was carrying propane, not butane, as state transportation officials had said previously.
Comments