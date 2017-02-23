Lawyers for detained Seattle 'dreamer' again seek release

3:19 Trump supporters give the President a progress report Pause

1:55 Sinkhole closes Lynden street

0:58 Plows clear snowdrifts on Highway 9 north of Nooksack

2:36 Kyle Seager on 2017 Mariners

1:53 Do you live in one of America’s unhealthiest states?

1:00 Kennewick police host 2017 Polar Plunge

1:34 Hundreds rescued from flooding near in San Jose area

1:36 White House says "everyone is agreed" upon conclusions regarding transgender bathrooms

3:01 Take a ride in a vintage 1928 airliner