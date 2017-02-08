Body recovered from pond in Federal Way

Tacoma resident Mike Guza's surveillance cameras recorded a woman stealing his mail while he was at his home on E. 34th St. last week. He installed the system last November after someone shot at his SUV with a pellet gun while he was in the vehicle.
Spokane Police officer Tim Schwering arrived before fire crews responding to a 911 call on Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. A woman was trapped inside her burning car and had tried to kick the window. Schwering's bodycam video shows he was able to break her window but was unable to unlock the door. With the help of a neighbor, they pulled the woman out of the vehicle.
Sue is the largest complete Tyrannosaurus rex fossil on record at 42 feet long and 13 feet tall. The skeleton was reconstructed at the Discovery Center of Idaho in Boise Jan. 16, 2017, for an exhibit that opens to the public Saturday, Jan. 21.
Watch first-hand how Jake Weber with Ice Dam Removal Guys in Boise removes an ice dam from the roof of a house. Around the 1 minute mark, Weber then talks about ice dams and how to prevent them from forming and damaging your roof. Call your local roofing company to see if they offer ice dam removal services.