Sheriff: 4 in Kitsap County victims of quadruple murder

0:54 Just hop in your bright orange survival capsule if tsunami hits Washington Pause

1:30 Bellingham Technical College program aims for aerospace, manufacturing jobs

2:58 See how the IDEA Institute at WWU works

1:35 Trump signs "extreme vetting" executive action tightening restrictions for refugees

1:22 Commuter train crashes into FedEx truck

2:16 White House ready to move forward with major pipeline projects

2:45 ‘Near normal’ hurricane season expected this year

1:00 Kennewick police host 2017 Polar Plunge

7:00 Retrofitted anchor bolts can help save your home during an earthquake