Meet Brutus, the 900-pound grizzly bear

Spokane Police officer Tim Schwering arrived before fire crews responding to a 911 call on Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. A woman was trapped inside her burning car and had tried to kick the window. Schwering's bodycam video shows he was able to break her window but was unable to unlock the door. With the help of a neighbor, they pulled the woman out of the vehicle.
Sue is the largest complete Tyrannosaurus rex fossil on record at 42 feet long and 13 feet tall. The skeleton was reconstructed at the Discovery Center of Idaho in Boise Jan. 16, 2017, for an exhibit that opens to the public Saturday, Jan. 21.
Watch first-hand how Jake Weber with Ice Dam Removal Guys in Boise removes an ice dam from the roof of a house. Around the 1 minute mark, Weber then talks about ice dams and how to prevent them from forming and damaging your roof. Call your local roofing company to see if they offer ice dam removal services.
Idaho Fish and Game cameras caught an elusive wolverine eating from a frozen deer leg placed about 12 miles northeast of McCall as bait. The animals, part of the weasel family, are being studied across Idaho, Montana, Wyoming and Washington as researchers try to figure out how many of the secretive animals share our states.
Polar bear Nora, Samudra the Asian elephant, harbor seals and sea otters romp around in the snow at the Oregon Zoo in Portland. The zoo was closed after a winter storm dropped more than a foot of snow on the region.
In this video provided by a Coast Guard Air Station Sitka MH-60T Jayhawk crew, four crew members of the Lady Gudny are hoisted from the disabled fishing vessel adrift in the Bering Sea 230 miles east-southeast of Kodiak, Alaska, Jan. 6, 2017. The Lady Gudny experienced fuel problems and exhausted its supply of fuel filters Jan. 5.