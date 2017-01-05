No plow? No problem. Use a table

Meet the newest additions Washington state's alternative invasive weed removal program. Frankincense, Myrrh, Gold and Sprig were less than 24 hours old when this video was shot, but will join the "weed warrior" removal team in summer 2017.
Bellevue police officers responded to a report of a loose dog at Robinswood Park last week. They found a small, angry dog wearing a sweater with baseballs on it and blue pants. Unfortunately, the dog's pants fell down and caused him to fall. He has been transported to the King County Animal Shelter.
Gig Harbor sweethearts Mattie and Jake Harrison wrote each other letters of love, stuffed them in a wine bottle, and tossed it out to sea at their wedding along the Case Inlet near Shelton. Four years later they got a message that the bottle had been found. Not once, but several times. And each time a new note was added. Today, the bottle is most likely still floating out there somewhere in Puget Sound.
Tacoma Police Chief Don Ramsdell offered his condolences to the family and friends of the officer slain Wednesday night, Nov. 30, 2016, in east Tacoma. Residents express grief and sadness over tragic killing, and paid their respects standing on the sidewalk as the procession ferrying the dead officer from Tacoma General Hospital to the Pierce County Medical Examiner's office.
Pierce County Sheriff’s Department spokesman Ed Troyer recounts the events leading to the rescue of two children and the death of a suspected cop killer early Thursday morning, Dec. 1, 2016. Video by Drew Perine and Peter Haley
The four Lakewood police officers who were gunned down on Nov. 29, 2009, were honored Tuesday in a ceremony outside the coffee shop where the incident occurred. Representatives from Lakewood police and West Pierce Fire
The Capitol Christmas tree, an Engelmann Spruce from Payette National Forest, arrived in Washington, D.C. on Monday after completing a 4,000 mile, three-week long, cross-country journey from Idaho. The tree will be officially decorated and lit on Dec. 6 on the Capitol building's west lawn.
Under a steady breeze and some occasional rain, an estimated group of more than 1,000 join hands along Capitol Lake in Olympia, Wash. on Wednesday in a Hands Around Capitol Lake event. According to organizers, the goal of the gathering is to help promote peace in the wake of what many feel was a divisive political season.