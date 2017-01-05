No plow? No problem. Use a table

This video provided by Riley Elguezabal shows how the folks at Ricochet Home Consignment in Boise took care of the snow that had piled up in their parking lot.
Provided by Riley Elguezabal

Message in a bottle tells of Gig Harbor love story

Gig Harbor sweethearts Mattie and Jake Harrison wrote each other letters of love, stuffed them in a wine bottle, and tossed it out to sea at their wedding along the Case Inlet near Shelton. Four years later they got a message that the bottle had been found. Not once, but several times. And each time a new note was added. Today, the bottle is most likely still floating out there somewhere in Puget Sound.

Grief and sadness pervade night cop is killed

Tacoma Police Chief Don Ramsdell offered his condolences to the family and friends of the officer slain Wednesday night, Nov. 30, 2016, in east Tacoma. Residents express grief and sadness over tragic killing, and paid their respects standing on the sidewalk as the procession ferrying the dead officer from Tacoma General Hospital to the Pierce County Medical Examiner's office.

