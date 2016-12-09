3:20 p.m.: Pallbearers take the casket out of the Dome followed by family members and law enforcement officers.
3:10 p.m.: 911 dispatcher’s voice comes over the Dome’s speakers: “Tacoma TPD Unit 044 ... Tacoma TPD Unit 044 ... No answer. Gone but not forgotten.”
3 p.m.: The flag covering Officer Gutierrez’s casket has been ceremoniously folded and presented to his daughter. His two other daughters were also presented with folded flags. The casket is black with a blue stripe running down the length of it.
2:25 p.m.: Tacoma Police Chief Don Ramsdell said, “Jake was a protector, he was compassionate, caring, he was generous to a fault and he took care of his squad mates as he would his own family.”
Officer Gutierrez once bought a Quarter Pounder and fries for a woman threatening to jump off a bridge because that’s what he did when he had a bad day, Ramsdell said.
Gutierrez won several department awards, including a Medal of Merit for taking in a homicide suspect and for his work during the Tacoma Mall shooting.
“Jake meant so much to our TPD family and our community but first and foremost he was a father, a brother, an uncle, a son and a fiancé.”
Ramsdell said he is humbled by kind acts and the outpouring of support the public has shown Tacoma Police.
“The senseless death of Jake Gutierrez has had a profound impact on the community he served.”
2:10 p.m.: Antoinette Gutierrez, the sister of Jake Gutierrez, spoke next.
She described her brother as “strong-willed and brutally honest. People were intimidated by his honesty” and he held everyone to the same standard.
She reflected on the outpouring of support after her brother’s death.
“It’s amazing that one random act of tragedy could unite an entire community. For that I am truly grateful.”
2 p.m.: Officer Gutierrez’s fiancee, Becky Humphrey, took the stage after Cothran.
“Jake lived a life of integrity, discipline and honor with tenacity and stubbornness, but he was also playful and lighthearted.”
Gutierrez had wanted to be a police officer since he was 7 years old, she said.
She added that the couple was days away from getting married, and she remembered him as the family’s protector, “kind and fierce. A gentle bull in a china shop.”
1:55 p.m.: Officer Gutierrez’s daughter Gabriella Cothran spoke to the crowd.
“My father was a great man. He was my favorite person. He was my hero, my absolute best friend. One of his warm hugs could turn around even the worst day,” she said. “His hugs convinced by sister and I that everything was going to be OK.
“I always felt safe with him around. Now that our dad has left us, my whole life has crumbled down. He was the foundation of my life.”
Before leaving the stage, Cothran said, “My father died doing what he loved, and the hard part is we know he’d do it all again if he had the chance to.”
1:20 p.m.: The service has begun. Near Officer Gutierrez’s casket is Seahawks memorabilia, a knife collection, photos of his dogs and his black Infiniti Q45.
1 p.m.: The memorial service, scheduled to start now, is running late. Deputy chief Mike Ake just announced the program. The Dome is filling up, mostly with law enforcement.
12:30 p.m.: Justin Murrell, a law enforcement officer who lives outside Graham, came to the funeral procession with his daughters, Stella, 10, and Camille, 4. The three stood gamely in the rain as Murrell held soaked neon yellow and pink posters with hearts drawn on them.
Murrell, an officer for 12 years, wanted to show his daughters how the law enforcement community comes together during a tragedy like this, he said.
“I wanted them to see how powerful it can be when everyone comes together, especially in law enforcement,” he said. “It’s a very tragic event but it’s something that, every call we go to, every day ... it’s very important for my girls to know how important our time is together when I’m at home, and when I’m at work it’s a different story.”
11:58 a.m.: A pipe band led the procession up to the Dome, followed by five mounted officers and an officer leading a saddled horse with no rider — only black riding boots, facing backward, tucked backward into stirrups.
Gutierrez’s patrol car was slowly driven behind the horses, its emergency lights shrouded in black. A black band that read, “In memory of Officer Jake Gutierrez,” was affixed to its side.
The flag-draped casket was removed from the hearse and slowly walked in.
Minutes later, the mounted honor guard left, and uniformed officers and their families began spilling onto the street from a back parking lot, heading into the Dome after standing guard during the procession route.
At the top of the exhibition hall entrance, marksmen stood watch.
11:52 a.m.: Cecilia Kariuki lives right next to Tacoma police headquarters on Pine Street. She and other onlookers were photographing the procession honoring Officer Gutierrez as it moved down South Tacoma Way toward his memorial service at the Tacoma Dome.
“I just came to pay my last respects,” she said.
11:49 a.m.: The casket bearing Tacoma police Officer Reginald “Jake” Gutierrez is being carried into the Tacoma Dome.
11:39 a.m.: As the procession made its way to the Tacoma Dome, media outlets and veterans groups stayed to one side of the street across from the Dome. Veterans held American flags and stood quietly as a larger flag flapped over East D Street.
On the other side of the street, scores of uniformed officers from several agencies stood in line, waiting for the hearse carrying Gutierrez to make its way in. Hands folded uniformly in white gloves, they stood silently in the cold rain.
11:31 a.m.: At Cheney Stadium, among the people waiting for shuttle buses to take them to the Dome, was Christian Matters, who said he was attending the memorial service, “to show respect for the family.”
Matters knew Gutierrez and lived in the neighborhood the officer patrolled.
“I would see him in the community, and he would stop to say hello to everybody,” Matters said.
Tracy Lyons, who works at the South Sound 911 communications center, also knew Gutierrez.
“I rode with him in his police vehicle for the Lakewood Four memorial,” Lyons recalled.
Gutierrez’s neighbors, the Bilyeu family from Port Orchard, attended the memorial to show respect for their neighbor and friend.
“We had a few good beers on his porch,” Joe Bilyeu said.
11:27 a.m.: The procession has arrived at Tacoma Police headquarters where TPD personnel will join it.
11:15 a.m.:
11:05 a.m.: Terri Peterson lives near the East Side police station where Officer Gutierrez worked.
She cut short a trip to Ocean Shores last week when she heard about his death and drove back to Tacoma so she could attend his vigil.
Friday, she gathered with others from the Pierce County community along South Tacoma Way to pay her respects.
“I’m out here to say thank you and to let them know the East Side supports them 100 percent.”
11:00 a.m.: The procession for Tacoma police Officer Reginald “Jake” Gutierrez is leaving Joint Base Lewis-McChord.
10:45 a.m.: They came from as far away as Orting, standing in the rain to pay their respects to a slain Tacoma officer.
Members of the community who wanted to pay their respects at the funeral procession of Officer Reginald “Jake” Gutierrez began lining the procession route near South Tacoma Way and Pine Street early.
Reece Mills, 12, was there with his dad, Richard, from University Place.
“We have been to these before, sadly,” Reece said. He and his dad are part of the support team for the Patriot Guard motorcycle honor group.
“We always appreciated the stuff police officers do around our community.”
Mario Woodworth of Lakewood came with his 6-year-old daughter, Izabel. She wants to be a police officer when she grows up.
Woodworth is a tow truck driver who often works at accident scenes with police. He knows policing is one of the toughest jobs.
“I couldn’t do it,” he said.
The dad and daughter ran into the 7-Eleven on the corner to buy coffee for some police officers working the procession route. It was their way of saying thank you.
10:30 a.m.: The procession will leave Joint Base Lewis-McChord at 10:50 a.m. with expected arrival on 112th Street South five minutes later.
9:50 a.m.:
8 a.m.: An announcement on a Tacoma Police radio frequency states that the procession will leave Joint Base Lewis-McChord at 10:30 a.m. and arrive at the Tacoma Dome at 11:30 a.m.
7 a.m.: Law enforcement from across Washington were trickling into the staging area for the procession on Joint Base Lewis-McChord.
Cars from Spokane were seen waiting to turn onto South Tacoma Way to access the base entrance.
Not all of the officers in the area were attending the memorial.
Deputies Michael Gordon and Ed Draper with the King County Sheriff’s Sound Transit division were warming up at the Starbucks on South Tacoma Way near state Route 512. They were about to head out to help patrol parts of Pierce County and Tacoma while local officers attend the procession and funeral.
Noting the “brotherhood and sisterhood” shared by law enforcement professionals, Gordon said it’s hard whenever any officer is killed, whether it’s close to home or across the country.
“We know what our families would go through if we were gone,” he said.
Other agencies entering the base included the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department, Puyallup Nation Police, Puyallup Police Department, Port of Seattle Police, Seattle Police Department, Washington State Patrol and first responders from West Pierce Fire and Rescue, Tacoma Fire, Hillsboro, Oregon Police, Vancouver, Washington Police, Nisqually Indian Tribe Police, South Kitsap Fire and Rescue, Federal Reserve Police and Gig Harbor Fire.
