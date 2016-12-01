An officer is dead, a neighborhood is forever changed

5:03 Bellingham Police clean up homeless camp on Sehome Hill Pause

1:02 Washington state producer experiments with growing cannabis sustainably

1:11 See the semifinalists for Bellingham's 'acid ball' art projects

2:02 Repo man felt bad taking elderly couple's car so he made it up to them

1:11 Squalcum football looking for big things in 2016

1:40 Trump's White House

1:39 Watch students return to the newly built Happy Valley Elementary School in Bellingham

3:06 Washington head coach Chris Petersen discusses Apple Cup victory

3:29 Here's a Fall 2016 update on Bellingham's waterfront projects