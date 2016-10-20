Firefighter thrown 20 feet in Portland gas explosion says he’s ‘not a hero’

A firefighter who’s being hailed as a hero for evacuating a building before a powerful gas explosion in a Portland shopping district said Thursday he was tossed up to 20 feet by the blast.
The blast injured eight people Wednesday morning and ignited a fire that sent a plume of smoke over the city. Three firefighters, two police officers and three civilians were hurt.
Portland Fire & Rescue Lt. Peter St. John blacked out after the explosion and awoke in severe pain as chaos unfolded around him, he said in an interview from his hospital bed.
“I got thrown across the street, and I was tied up in a chain-link fence on the ground,” he said.
“I tried to wiggle my toes because I couldn’t move my legs … Then I looked at my right leg, I knew it was broken at that point.”
Fire Chief Mike Myers has said repeatedly that St. John made the call to evacuate the building and then ran in to pull fire alarms when he realized people were still inside.
Myers said those decisions saved lives, including firefighter lives, but the young lieutenant said he doesn’t agree.
“I feel like I’m not a hero. I just did what everyone else would have done,” he said. “It’s our job. We’re to go in and protect the citizens, and that’s what I did.”
St. John underwent lengthy surgery on his leg Wednesday, but he appeared in good spirits Thursday. He spoke softly from a reclining position in his hospital bed. He had small cuts on his forehead and cheeks from blast debris.
Myers said Wednesday that St. John positioned the fire trucks in such a way that they were out of the blast zone and then ran into the building to pull fire alarms.
St. John and other firefighters also decided to don protective equipment before the blast because something “just didn’t feel right,” the fire chief said.
“That man saved the lives of a lot of people … and a lot of firefighters,” Myers said.
The blast reduced to rubble a 110-year-old building that housed a bagel shop and other businesses in the popular NW 23rd Street shopping district.
The walls and windows of a nearby building were blown out, and businesses three blocks away reported that their doors flew open from the force of the blast. The intersections near the blast site were still closed Thursday.
NW Natural released a timeline saying the explosion occurred at 9:38 a.m., when many businesses were still closed.
Portland’s NW 23rd Street – nicknamed “Trendy Third” – is packed with boutiques, bars and restaurants. Many are on street level with pricey apartments on the upper levels and a day care facility in the vicinity.
Construction workers nicked a three-quarter-inch natural gas line outside the building and gas collected inside, Chatman said. The ignition source has yet to be determined.
The utility said it got a call at 8:55 a.m. about the gas line being hit. Authorities and utility workers responded in 15 minutes and evacuated the building, NW Natural CEO David Anderson said at a news conference.
People reported smelling gas as they were evacuated and later felt the explosion.
An employee at a nearby kitchen accessories store said he was in the washroom when he felt a huge explosion and emerged to find thick smoke and haze. Scott Bergler said 15 windows in the first-floor store were blown out.
As he evacuated the Kitchen Kaboodle shop, Bergler saw a firefighter on the ground who had been knocked flat by the blast.
“He was obviously in shock and crawling and having a hard time standing up,” Bergler said.
